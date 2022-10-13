Amritsar markets abuzz with shoppers on Karwa Chauth eve

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

Ahead of Karvachauth, several pop-up exhibitions offered women in the city a chance to fast in a stylish manner. As the traditional festival of married women fasting for the longevity of their husbands has taken a glamourous turn, mehndiwalas, mithaiwalas and some designer thalis have lined up to cash in on some festive fervour.

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women throng the markets in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Stalls after stalls lined up in bylanes of the walled city and outside became hot-spots for women. Several spots are hosting fashion pop-up exhibitions that offer entertaining activities like playing cards, tambola, ramp walks and even fun music and dance routine for women on this occasion. Another favourite activity for women on Karwa Chauth is applying henna. Several salons invited celebrity mehendi artists from Delhi and Mumbai for an impressive hand imprint. “Going by the trend, Arabian, tattooed and ornamental designs are in for this year, with minimal and modern designs. Even on the day of Karwa chauth, we are booked from 11am till 4pm,” says Raj Kumar, a henna artist at Lawrence Road.

All major hotels in the city are hosting Karvachauth parties and fashion shows to keep women engaged on the day.