Amritsar markets warm up to chill, wedding season

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 23

Retailers are upbeat over the advent of winter throwing up positive prospects for the market. They are gearing up for a good sale of woollens and part-wear apparels with the cold now intensifying besides the forthcoming wedding season.

Swapnil Kapoor of a leading ready-made retail store said a good number of customers were out to purchase. He felt that the forthcoming wedding season was also a reason for customers being out in good numbers. There had not been impressive sales during the wedding seasons due to the fear of Covid-19 for the past two years. Now, the markets are sending out positive vibes, he felt.

Rajiv Aneja, a wholesale dealer dealing in ready-made garments, said winter has been progressing well for the past few weeks and markets are upbeat. He pointed out that local retailers preferred to buy apparels directly from the manufacturers at Delhi and Ludhiana. They drive the material all the way from those factories to their shops in their personal vehicles, thereby bypassing the dealers. There is nobody to check this practice.

He said harvests and weddings were two seasons which infuse the flow of money into the market.