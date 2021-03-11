Amritsar Mayor discusses development works with councillors

Amritsar, April 27
Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu on Wednesday held a meeting with the councillors and discussed ongoing development works and improvement in cleanliness levels of the city.
Addressing the councillors on this occasion, the Mayor said the development promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party government to the people would be fulfilled soon.
Projects worth crores of rupees will be started in the city in the near future, which will lead to all-round development of the city and change its face. Karamjit Singh Rintu, Mayor
He said projects worth crores of rupees would be started in the city in the near future, which would lead to all-round development of the city and change its face.
The sanitation system of the city would be streamlined and soon a fogging drive would be launched in the city to kill larva.
The Mayor said the Amritsar Municipal Corporation was providing all basic essential services to the people of the city. The councillors present in the meeting appreciated the development works being done in the city.
Councillors Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Jagdish Kalia, Rajinder Singh Saini, Jarnail Singh Dhot, Satnam Singh, Pradeep Sharma, Sanjeev Tangri, Shavi Dhillon, Virat Devgan and Babba were present on the occasion.
