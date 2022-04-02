Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu welcomes 2 more Congress councillors into AAP fold

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 1

Two more Congress councillors, including Jagdeep Singh Rinku Narula from Ward Number 62 and Kanchan Gulati from Ward Number 75, joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Friday. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu welcomed them into the fold on two separate occasions. With the joining of these two councillors, the number of AAP councillors in MC General House now stand at 27. As the five AAP MLAs are also members of General House, the AAP has a total of 33 members in the 89 member house.

However, there is no official announcement but it is being expected that the budget meeting of the MC General House would be conducted next week. Mayor Karmajit Singh Rintu claimed that some more Congress councillors will join the AAP in coming days. There are a total of 27 councillors, including Mayor, who joined AAP. The Congress still has around more than 40 councillors but they need two-third majority to replace the Mayor. The Congress needs 69 members out of 89 councillors and MLAs. The replacement of the Mayor is almost impossible as Mayor has one-third majority.

“If some more councillors join the AAP in next days it would be not possible to move the no confidence motion against the Mayor in the General House meeting. The senior Congress leaders, who were aspirants for Mayor, have joined the AAP. Now, the strength of Congress councillors is decreasing day by day. There is no chances to replace the Mayor,” said a AAP councillor.