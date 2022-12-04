Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The District Planning Committee held a review meeting on the works being done under the Swachh Bharat mission at Bachat Bhawan here on Saturday.

Jaspreet Singh, Chairman of District Planning Committee, asked officials of the municipal corporation (MC) to provide details of all the roads falling under the jurisdiction of the MC with their maintenance body so that clear instructions could be passed to the department concerned for their cleanliness and repair work. He asked the MC officials to remove encroachments to ensure smooth movement of the growing volume of traffic in the city.

He instructed the MC officials to ensure that only good quality food should be served to customers in hotels, restaurants, dhabas and all kinds of eating joints in the city.