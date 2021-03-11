Amritsar MC chief Sandip Rishi transferred

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi has been transferred as Chief Officer of Jalandhar Development Authority. The government has not appointed anyone on the post of Amritsar MC Commissioner so far. The post of Chief Officer of Jalandhar Development Authority was lying vacant.

Rishi was promoted to IAS cadre last year and it was his first posting as MC Commissioner. Sandip Rishi served the city on various posts and was well aware about the city’s issues. —