Amritsar MC chief Sandip Rishi transferred

Amritsar, April 24
MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi has been transferred as Chief Officer of Jalandhar Development Authority. The government has not appointed anyone on the post of Amritsar MC Commissioner so far. The post of Chief Officer of Jalandhar Development Authority was lying vacant.
Rishi was promoted to IAS cadre last year and it was his first posting as MC Commissioner. Sandip Rishi served the city on various posts and was well aware about the city’s issues. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest