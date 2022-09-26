Amritsar MC collects Rs 32.11 lakh property tax

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

With only five days left to get benefit of the offer of a 10 per cent rebate on property tax, the property tax offices in all MC zones remained opened on Sunday. The government has offered a 10 per cent rebate on the deposit of current fiscal’s property tax due to which, despite being a holiday on weekends, people kept depositing tax at Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) at corporation’s head office Ranjit Avenue and group zonal offices. Today, the MC collected property tax of Rs 32.11 lakh. The MC has collected Rs 17.13 crore so far in the current financial year 2022-23. There are still five days left to avail the 10 per cent debate. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti, the Zonal CFC centres of the corporation will remain open for collecting property tax. The officials of the department will also go to the field and collect the tax. Daljit Singh, nodal officer for property tax, said Rs 25 crore tax would be collected till September 30.