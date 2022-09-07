 Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550 : The Tribune India

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

To start sealing defaulters’ buildings from October 1

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

MC employees collect property tax in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 6

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) collected Rs 50 lakh from 1,550 taxpayers here today.

As it is the last month to pay the tax with a 10 per cent rebate, the property tax owners in the city are coming forward to pay the current tax to take the benefit of the offer.

Encouraging commercial property owners to pay tax

On the directions of MC Commissioner, we have started visiting major taxpayers of the city. We are focusing on commercial properties and encouraging them to pay the tax on time to get a 10 per cent rebate. Daljit Singh, nodal officer for property tax

The MC has collected Rs 10.14 crore for the current fiscal (2022-23) till date. A total of 30,140 property owners have filed their property tax for the current year to date. Besides, around 23,000 defaulters paid their pending arrears to the MC during the ongoing fiscal.

As compared to last year, the MC has collected around Rs 3.5 crore more than the last fiscal (2021-22).

Rs 10.14 cr collected for current fiscal till date

30,140 property owners have filed tax for current year

23,000 defaulters paid pending tax during ongoing fiscal

Nodal officer for property tax Daljit Singh said, “On the directions of MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, we are visiting major taxpayers of the city. We are focusing on commercial properties and encouraging them to pay the tax on time to get a 10 per cent rebate. With our team’s efforts, we collected Rs 50 lakh today only. We will continue visiting major commercial units during the next few days.”

Apart from this, the property tax wing officials announced to organise tax collection camps from tomorrow onwards. The camps will be organised in the markets and residential colonies with the help of market associations to help taxpayers pay on their doorstep.

The MC had served notices under 112A to make the taxpayers aware of the pending tax. Around 200 notices have been served for the sealing of properties for not paying tax.

“We will start sealing the building from October 1 onwards. More than 500 notices under Section 138 of the Punjab Municipal Act have been served. We have identified 200 properties of tax defaulters, who didn’t pay a tax in past years. After September 30, we will start sealing the buildings to recover the pending tax,” said the nodal officer.

Pay at doorstep

The property tax wing will organise tax collection camps from Wednesday onwards. The camps will be organised in markets and residential colonies with the help of market associations to help taxpayers pay at their doorstep.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

3
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

4
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

7
Nation

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

8
Trending

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

9
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

10
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Hasina flags Teesta

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Punjab not cooperating, says Centre

India clears world’s 1st nasal Covid vax

India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...

On Day 2 of Oppn unity drive, Nitish meets Yechury, Kejriwal

On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

3.6-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as online portal launched to issue NOCs for properties

WB officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case