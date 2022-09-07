Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 6

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) collected Rs 50 lakh from 1,550 taxpayers here today.

As it is the last month to pay the tax with a 10 per cent rebate, the property tax owners in the city are coming forward to pay the current tax to take the benefit of the offer.

The MC has collected Rs 10.14 crore for the current fiscal (2022-23) till date. A total of 30,140 property owners have filed their property tax for the current year to date. Besides, around 23,000 defaulters paid their pending arrears to the MC during the ongoing fiscal.

As compared to last year, the MC has collected around Rs 3.5 crore more than the last fiscal (2021-22).

Nodal officer for property tax Daljit Singh said, “On the directions of MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, we are visiting major taxpayers of the city. We are focusing on commercial properties and encouraging them to pay the tax on time to get a 10 per cent rebate. With our team’s efforts, we collected Rs 50 lakh today only. We will continue visiting major commercial units during the next few days.”

Apart from this, the property tax wing officials announced to organise tax collection camps from tomorrow onwards. The camps will be organised in the markets and residential colonies with the help of market associations to help taxpayers pay on their doorstep.

The MC had served notices under 112A to make the taxpayers aware of the pending tax. Around 200 notices have been served for the sealing of properties for not paying tax.

“We will start sealing the building from October 1 onwards. More than 500 notices under Section 138 of the Punjab Municipal Act have been served. We have identified 200 properties of tax defaulters, who didn’t pay a tax in past years. After September 30, we will start sealing the buildings to recover the pending tax,” said the nodal officer.

Pay at doorstep

