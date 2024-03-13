Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 12

Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner once again visited the Ram Bagh known as Company Garden. Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and other MC officials also visited the garden along with him.

During his visit, Commissioner Harpreet Singh stated that priority is being given to cleanliness in the garden. He said the MC is also increasing the number of sanitation staff inside the garden and machines will be provided to clean the garden.

He interacted with visitors present at Company Bagh and discussed issues being faced by residents. The MC Commissioner asked the visitors and residents to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness in the garden. He issued instructions to health wing officials to collect garbage in and around the garden on a daily basis and garbage collection vehicle should collect garbage daily.

On the occasion, the Commissioner visited the area where the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh is located in Company Bagh. The stairs around the statue were found broken. Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla recently had raised the issue of broken podium around the statue.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said Rs 30 lakh has been approved for landscaping in Ram Bagh and work on which would be started soon. He said an estimate of Rs 70 lakh has also been approved for constructing the retaining wall and the stairs around the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Work will start after the completion of the tendering process of both these development works.

It was the second visit of the MC Commissioner to Ram Bagh in last one month. Showing concern to improve the sanitary condition and green cover, Harpreet Singh said they were making constant efforts, which are being praised by visitors and residents.

“The MC Commissioner’s effort for the betterment of the historic Ram Bagh is appreciable. Despite having a great historic importance, the garden was being ignored by the MC. With the initiative of the Commissioner, pest management has been started. We hope that all the encroachments would be removed soon,” said advocate PC Sharma.

