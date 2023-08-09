 Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval : The Tribune India

An illegal building being demolished by MC workers in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

Despite the tall claims of having checked illegal constructions in the city, the town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to live up to its promise. Currently, more than 200 illegal constructions are allegedly going on without getting the approval for their building plans. A list of the under-construction illegal buildings has been submitted by the MTP Department to MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh recently. As per the list, a total of 211 under-construction buildings did not get their building plans approved by the authorities. Over 100 illegal constructions have been reported in the inner central zone. Most of these commercial constructions around the Golden Temple and hotels are in congested areas.

As many as 21 illegal construction are going on in North Zone-1, 15 buildings in North Zone-2, 12 buildings in South Zone, 13 buildings in West Zone-2, 11 buildings in West Zone-3, 6 buildings in Central Zone Outer, 103 illegal buildings in Central Zone Inner, 5 buildings in East Zone-1 and 20 buildings in East Zone- 2.

MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh has issued orders to the officials of the department to take action against these buildings.

Meanwhile, officials of the MTP wing claimed that they are taking action regularly. Four buildings being constructed illegally in the West Zone were partially demolished by a team of the town planning wing. A team led by MTP Narinder Sharma, ATP Harjinder Singh and Building Inspectors Navjot Kaur Randhawa and Rohini removed the shuttering of two under-construction buildings at GT Road in Putlighar area and Nikka Singh Colony. Along with this, the construction of a building in Narayangarh was demolished.

The MTP wing also took action against illegal colonies in West Zone. MTP Narinder Sharma said that an illegal colony was being developed on Sun Sahib Road on about 5 acres of land. He said that a notice was issued to the coloniser earlier. Despite the notice, the coloniser did not apply for regularisation. On Monday, the MTP wing demolished the roads and sewer lines of the colony.

