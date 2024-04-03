Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The Municipal Corporation today partially demolished four buildings constructed in violation of norms in the walled city area.

On MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh’s directive, the MTP department took action against four under-construction buildings at Bagh Ramanand area.

Central Zone Assistant Town Planner Paramjeet Dutta, Building Inspector Navjot Kaur, Building Inspector Nirmaljeet Verma and field staff visited Bagh Ramanand and Lakkar Mandi and demolished commercial buildings being constructed without approved building plan.

Dutta said continuous action will be taken against the illegally constructed buildings and no violator would be exempted.

He also appealed the residents not to start construction without getting the building plan approved.

