Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 5

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has reorganised its staff and their working to improve services and make employees accountable towards public and their representatives.

The city has been divided into five zones, one for each constituency that have further been subdivided into 20 sectors. Now, there are four sectors per constituency.

Rahul, MC Commissioner, said, “This city has been divided into sectors considering the workload on staff. All wings such as civil, operation and maintenance (O&M), sanitation, health, horticulture and town planning have been allocated to officials’ zone and sector-wise. Each zone is headed by an Executive Engineer.”

He said, “The in-charges have been appointed for each ward, who would look after sanitation, sewerage, water supply and streetlight related issues. There would be nodal officers for the wards concerned. In order to handle all works, machinery has also been divided zone-wise. The MC has prepared a map of all five zones and 20 sectors.”

The MC also started a new complaint redressal system. As per the directions, complaints received from residents would be noted by zone-wise data entry operators and further forwarded to ward in-charges.

The complaints would be uploaded on Google sheets. A clerk would monitor the redressal of complaints.

Rahul would be the overall in-charge and directly look after the works of e-governance, Smart City Limited and finance.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh would take care of the accounts, civil, O&M, MTP, property tax and sanitation departments and the dumping ground under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar was appointed in-charge of the north, west and eastern zones and Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Arora would work for central and south Zones.

Municipal Town Planner (MTP) Narendra Sharma would take care of the north, east and west Zones. MTP Meharban Singh would work for the central and south Zones.

Similarly, the MC machinery and vehicles have also been allotted to different zone in-charges.