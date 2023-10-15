Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

The final notification for the delimitation of the municipal corporation (MC) wards was issued by the Department of Local Bodies today.

The total number of wards would remain 85 even after delimitation. Out of 85 wards, 42 are reserved for women candidates. Men would contest elections from 43 wards.

Thirty-three wards have been reserved for women from the general category and nine for women from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. Similarly, 32 wards are reserved for men from the general category, nine for candidates from the SC and two for the Backward Class categories.

With the reservation of wards for women, some senior male politicians would not be able to contest elections.

Damandeep Singh, former Chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, would not contest civic body polls as his ward has been reserved for a woman candidate.

Former councillor and senior leader Jeet Singh Bhatia’s ward has also been reserved for SC woman.

Former councillor and Congress leader Vikas Soni would not be able to contest from his ward as it has now been reserved for a woman.

Similarly, Harpan Aujla, the councillor from Ranjit Avenue, would be unable to contest the MC polls. Besides, BJP leader and former councillor Aman Aeri, former councillors Rajesh Madan, Rajinder Saini, Satnam Singh, Dalbir Singh Mamake, Promod Babla, Jarnail Singh Dhot, Tahir Shah, Neera Chaudhary, Davinder Pahalwan and Sukhdev Chahal and former Deputy Mayor Avinash Jolly would not be able to contest from their previous wards.

They have to contest from other wards or arrange ticket for a woman in their respective families. The state government had recently announced that the MC elections would be held by November 15. It would almost take one month to complete the election process. The delimitation of wards started in June 2022 and was completed with the final notification today.