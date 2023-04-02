Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi constituted teams to speed up the work of the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) Project in the city. The MC Commissioner stated that all these newly constituted teams will operate under the leadership of Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, who has been appointed as in-charge of the project.

The teams, including legal cell, public relations wing, enforcement cell, advertisement cell, HR cell and implementation cell, have been formed. MC’s secretary Vishal Wadhawan, secretary Rajinder Sharma, law officer Amritpal Singh, superintendents Ashish Kumar, Pushpinder Singh and Dharminderjit Singh deployed as in-charge of various teams.

In addition all the superintendents of the Property Tax Department will work as nodal officers in their respective zones, who along with their teams designated for this work will conduct camps in their zones for maximum enrolment for the use of e-autos under “RAAHI Project” by allocating spaces in their respective zones.

On the occasion, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said under the Smart City Project, the government has selected the Amritsar city for the project to make it pollution-free. Under the project, e-autos would replace old diesel autos. The unauthorised and illegally plying e-rickshaws were to be banned. Legal action would be taken to remove 15-year old diesel autos and unauthorised and illegal e-rickshaws from roads.

MC Commissioner appealed to all the auto-drivers to take advantage of other government facilities apart from the subsidies available under this scheme of the government and to cooperate with the municipal corporation for the betterment of the city.

