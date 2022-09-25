Amritsar MC holds talks on water tariff policy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

Mayor Karamjit Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj held a meeting with the members of a committee to implement the Punjab Water Tariff Policy here on Friday.

Deputy Mayor Yunus Kumar, chairman of the sub-committee, members Ashwini Kaleshah, Jeet Singh Bhatia, Mahesh Khanna, Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Superintending Engineer Anurag Mahajan, Executive Engineers Lata Chouhan, Rajinder Singh Mardi and secretary Rajinder Sharma, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, members of the committee discussed that under the Punjab Water Tariff Policy, water meters should be installed in every house and bills would be charged from the users according to the meter reading. The members shared their thoughts and suggestions during the meeting. The committee decided to prepare rules as per this water tariff policy on local level. A meeting will be held soon for further discussion.