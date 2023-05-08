Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 7

The Municipal Corporation has begun issuing notices to the occupants of its leased properties to provide the details of lease term and other documents. A large number of properties of the MC continues to be be occupied by individuals and institutions even after the lease term has ended. The properties on prime locations worth crores are being occupied by some influential people. Several occupants used to pay a minimal rent to the MC for these properties on lease but the MC stopped collecting the rent in 2018.

At present, more than 185 properties of the Municipal Corporation are on lease. The people occupying these properties worth crores are not paying anything for it. Ironically, the files of these leased properties went missing some years back. The alleged connivance of land mafia and MC officials had been reported in the case of missing files from the MC office. A departmental inquiry was conducted in this regard. Even a complaint was made to the police by the then MC Commissioner in 2018. Despite this, nothing has been recovered to date. Even the land given on lease by the Municipal Corporation has not been vacated from any of the occupants.

Now, on the orders of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the Estate wing of the civic body has started sending notices to people occupying the leased properties. A proforma is being sent along with the notice in which the MC has asked to inform about the present status of land, area of property, year of lease, name of lease holder, term of lease and the number of years after the lease has ended. On receiving the notice, these people are visiting the Municipal Corporation office. Some schools, petrol pumps, educational, social and art institutions besides markets have been built on leased properties.

MC Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said that notices have been issued to several lease holders and action will be taken as per rules. He said that the officers of the Estate wing will also visit the spot and investigate about the properties.

