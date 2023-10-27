Amritsar MC launches helpline number to deal with residents’ complaints

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

The Municipal Commissioner Rahul issued a WhatsApp number to address the civic issues on which the residents could file the complaint and prompt remedial measures would be taken in this regard. The WhatsApp number (9964494000) would work round-the-clock. The Municipal Commissioner that after taking charge he took some initiatives to resolve the civic issues of city residents. Following this the employees of each department have been deputed sector-wise and all the 85 wards of the city being covered under this.

The sector in-charges have been appointed to supervise the work in each ward. Now for the convenience of the city dwellers, the MC launched a WhatsApp complaint number (9964494000) on which any city resident can register their complaint. The staff at complaint centre would forward the complaint to the employees of the concerned department on routine basis.

