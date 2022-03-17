Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, March 16
There are less chances that the General House meeting, which was scheduled for March 21, will take place now. Congress councillors were demanding no-confidence motion in the agenda of the meeting to remove Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who switched over to the AAP before the Assembly elections. However, more than 17 councillors have joined the AAP after the results and many other councillors have also toned down their aggressive campaign to remove the Mayor.
It is the Mayor's prerogative to call or postpone the meeting. It seems it will be postponed and a general Budget meeting will be called later.
Rintu will complete his term as a Mayor. The Congress is divided into groups and they don't have any strong face to contest the replacement.
Following the infighting among senior Congress leaders, the councillors are also demoralised as that may not be able to arrange a two-third majority in the House to replace Rintu.
The Mayor had called the General House meeting before the elections results for March 21 and Congress was preparing to focus it on replacement of the Mayor. Now, 13 Congress and three SAD councillors have switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party. The officials of agenda branch haven’t received any directions about any specific agenda of the General House meeting.
According to sources, the meeting might be postponed as there was no pressure on the Mayor to conduct it and prove a majority. Moreover, Rintu gained strong support and there was no legal obligation to conduct the meeting.
“It is the Mayor’s prerogative to call or postpone the meeting. It seems it would be postponed and a general Budget meeting will be called later,” a source said.
Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu claimed that Congress councillors were not in the position to prove the two-third majority in the house anymore.
“Rintu will complete his term as a Mayor. The Congress is divided into groups and they don’t have any strong face to contest the replacement,” a former Congress councillor, who joined the AAP, said.
