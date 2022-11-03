Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The General House meeting of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has given the nod to reinstate 130 electricians, helpers of street light wing and 20 sewermen working under the Mohalla Sudhar Committees, who were fired in October.

The House proceedings will be sent to get approval from the local body department of the Punjab Government. After getting the approval from the government, they will be reinstated again. Currently, more than 400 employees are working on outsourcing in the municipal corporation. In another proposal, all outsourced employees will be recruited in the MC on DC rates.

A total of 12 proposals were discussed in a meeting today. Among them, it was proposed to recarpet the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route from Golden Gate to India Gate at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the G-20 conference would be held in Amritsar in the month of March 2023. The work of recarpeting roads needed to be completed.

A resolution was discussed in the House in which a financial and revenue reform cell was to be constituted for recovery and financial benefit of the municipal corporation. Chartered accountants and other experts were to be hired in this cell. This proposal was opposed by Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, councillors Mahesh Khanna, Priyanka Sharma, Surender Chaudhary and other councillors. They said there were many senior officials in the civic body for this task. A six-member group of the Finance and Contracts Committee and four senior councillors would reconsider this proposal and give a decision on it.

The proposal to conduct a GIS survey of the area under the municipal corporation and establish a GIS cell has been approved. For this, a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued after getting the approval from the Finance and Contracts Committee of the civic body.

During the meeting of the MC House, the councillors also discussed the problems regarding their respective wards. They also raised questions on the attitude of municipal corporation officials.