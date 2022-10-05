Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

After the offer of paying tax with 10 per cent rebate ended on September 30, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started hearings in property tax scrutiny cases.

The property tax wing of the MC had issued scrutiny notices to 125 major commercial establishments in the city. The Municipal Corporation has been conducting personal hearing of property owners.

As per rules, property owners pay their tax following self-assessment of their property. After collecting the tax, the MC officials randomly check the properties and verify the self-assessments. In case of any doubt about the property, the MC teams physically verify the properties. On Monday, the MC had sent a notice to a prominent shopping mall to pay Rs 28.63 crore after a scrutiny of their property tax.

Apart from this, the property tax wing of the MC will also be initiating the sealing drive. Notices have been served to 500 defaulter property owners.

Property Tax Nodal Officer Daljit Singh said: “The sealing drive will be started soon. We have issued over 500 notices to the defaulters in the city. The properties will be sealed to collect the tax.”