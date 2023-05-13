Amritsar MC officials demolish Illegal structures in Golden Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

The town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) partially demolished under-construction hotels and other buildings at Golden Avenue under the drive against illegal establishments in the city. Today, a team of the town planning wing led by Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh along with officials from the estate and civil wing demolished walls and roofs of illegal buildings constructed in East Zone.

The team assembled at the Ranjit Avenue head office at 7 am and visited at Batala Road. Some portion of an under-construction building, just behind Celebration Shopping Mall, was demolished. After this, the MC team reached the Aloo Mandi area of New Golden Avenue. In the last three years, more than two dozen hotels have been constructed illegally in Aloo Mandi and the constructions are still going on. Major parts of a hotel were demolished with a ditch machine. Along with this, four other under-construction hotels were partially demolished.

One of the illegal hotels was sealed several times by the MTP department. The builders of the hotel opened the seal thrice and started the construction again and again.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said the drive started by Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi to demolish the illegally constructed buildings to continue in the coming days.

Senior officers of MTP wing and building inspectors were present during the action. Last week, the MC took action against the buildings being constructed illegally in the Central Zone.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the campaign against illegal constructions would continue in the entire city. He said that residents should start construction only after getting the approval of building plan by the Municipal Corporation.