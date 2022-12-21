Amritsar MC officials visit Bhagtanwala dump

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Health officials of the Municipal Corporation visited the Bhagtanwala dumping ground to inspect the ongoing bioremediation project on garbage dump here yesterday. There were complaints from residents of nearby localities that the solid waste management company was not functioning properly and they witnessed regular fire at the dump.

Health team, led by Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Yogesh Arora, met the officer- bearers of Averda solid waste management company. He instructed to speed up the pace of bioremediation and complete the processing of garbage within record time. On the complaint of residents, the MHO asked the company management to make the arrangements to douse the fire at the garbage dump. The MC officials also asked the company officers to install CCTV cameras at the dumping ground and follow rules and regulations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma from the Sanji Sangharsh Committee, struggling to shift the dump, said, “Due to continuous fire at the site the resident witnessed dense smog in the area. We have met the MC Commissioner and asked him to address the problem. The MHO visited the site and instructed the company officials to control the fire. There should be regular inspection at the dump to make the company answerable for their duties.”

Follow NGT rules, company ordered

Municipal Health Officer Yogesh Arora asked the company management to make arrangements to douse fires at the garbage dump. The MC officials also asked the company officials to install CCTV cameras at the dumping ground and follow rules and regulations of the National Green Tribunal.