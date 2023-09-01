Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

A day before taking action against illegal diesel autos, while exercising the powers conferred under Section 229(1)(a) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976, the General House and MC Commissioner Rahul passed a resolution to impose a complete ban on the plying of 15-year-old diesel or petrol autos in the jurisdiction of the MC to provide relief to the general public and the commuters from the increasing pollution and traffic jams in the city.

The Administrator and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Rahul stated that under the ongoing RAAHI scheme under Amritsar Smart City Limited, old diesel autos are to be replaced with e-autos. In the first phase of this process, the administration had issued a sticker to the 15-year-old diesel autos to run vehicles till August 31. Under the first phase, the department put up hoardings all over the city and warned the 15-year-old diesel auto drivers to get e-autos by August 31 and also informed that from September 1, action will be initiated.

Rahul said resolution was passed under the powers given under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, keeping in mind the problems being faced by the general public and the commuters due to increasing pollution and traffic jams in the city of Amritsar with which now from September 1, complete ban will be implemented on the running of 15-year-old diesel/petrol autos in the corporation limits. From tomorrow onwards, the old diesel autoes would be impounded by the traffic police. The joints teams of the MC staff, traffic police and regional transport office has been constituted in this regard.