Amritsar MC polls: Drug menace may retain relevance for voters, political parties

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 26

Despite the civic and development issues, there are some areas in the city where drug addiction remains a major problem and public reaction is palpable against the incumbent government for failing to curb the supply of drugs. The residents are upset over the increasing street crime, which is allegedly carried out by drug addicts. The state government has been developing the outer ring road of walled city as Smart Road and iron grills had been installed around the green belts last year. Ironically, a major section of the iron grills have been missing even before the completion of project. The residents and even public representatives alleged that addicts have stolen the iron grills to buy their dose of ‘Chitta’.

Several areas in the city are notorious for drug addiction and deaths have also been reported. A 25-year-old youth, identified as Manpreet Singh, had injected himself with drugs at a vacant plot on the main GT road falling under the Maqboolpura police station and died on the spot due to overdose on September 9. Two brothers had died at Katra Baggian area due to drug overdose in October 2022. The residents of Bangla Basti and other localities near Gate Khajana have also suffered from drug menace. Former councillor Tahir Shah claimed that drug addiction is one of the major problems in the area.

Vishav Luthra, a political activist planning to contest the MC elections, said, “No doubt, drug addiction in the holy city is a major issue. Male members of several families from economically weaker sections are addicted to drugs. They are unable to work due to addiction and often steal street infrastructure and valuable goods of residents to get their dose of drugs. I visit my ward regularly and find that people are upset over the drug menace.”

“The residents express their resentment as the new government too has failed to curb drug addiction. The villages on the outskirts of the city are badly affected. Drug smugglers from the city supply to Gurwali and Chatiwind villages,” said Paramjit Singh, a political activist.

#drug menace