Amritsar MC raids factory making single-use plastic products

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

The health wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation raided a factory manufacturing banned single-use plastic products at Gate Hakima last evening. The factory workers engaged in an altercation with the health officials when they went to conduct the raid. The matter has been reported to the police authorities for action.

On receiving information about the single-use plastic manufacturing unit, the team of MC Health Department reached the Gate Hakima area. MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said that a huge quantity of single-use plastic products was recovered from the factory and a challan issued. He said that the team raided another factory manufacturing single-use plastic envelopes. In that factory, single-use plastic envelopes were being made through a machine. Dr Kumar said when the team started confiscating plastic envelopes in that factory, the employees entered into a scuffle with the officials.

Dr Kiran Kumar said the team was pushed out of the factory by the workers who then closed the factory gate. The MC health officials filed a formal complaint with the Gate Hakima police against the owner and workers of the factory.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban