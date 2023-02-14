Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar, February 13
Health wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted inspection at various restaurants and shops and issued challans for poor sanitation conditions and single-use of plastic.
A team of the MC health wing, led by MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, said Chief Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Marwah, Sanitary Inspector Gurpreet Singh and Sanitary Inspector Ashok Kumar also visited some restaurants and shops on Loharka Road.
Strict action will be taken
We will not tolerate violation of rules. Strict action will be taken for use of plastic carry bags. The team also warned traders to not use plastic bags, keep surroundings and segregate wet and dry waste. Dr Kiran Kumar, MC Health Officer
They found single-use plastic stored in restaurants for packaging of food items. Along with this, sanitation conditions were also not satisfactory in kitchens of restaurant. Wet and dry waste was not being kept separately. Only one bin was kept in the restaurant for waste.
Dr Kumar said the team also inspected a grocery and food shop on Loharka Road. Single-use plastic was also being used there and poor sanitation conditions prevailed.
The health officials issued challans to two commercial establishments and also warned other shopkeepers to not use plastic bags, keep surroundings clean and segregate wet and dry waste at source level.
“We will not tolerate violation of rules. Strict action will be taken for use of plastic carry bags,” said Dr Kumar.
