Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

The municipal town planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation (MC) today demolished an illegal under construction colony near the Fatehpur Central Jail. On directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, a team of the MTP visited the spot and demolished under construction structures in the colony being built on 10 acres near jail.

Paramjit Dutta, Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Central Zone of the MC, along with building inspector Navjot Kaur, demolition staff, municipal police and field employees visited the colony in the morning. They demolished several manholes, pipelines, chambers, walls and foundations of plots in the colony and dug up paths with ditch machines. The authorities concerned do not allow construction of houses within 200 metre radius of the jail.

Warning boards have been installed by the jail authorities in this regard.

