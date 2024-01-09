Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

The municipal town planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation (MC) partially demolished five illegal under-construction hotel buildings in the walled city area today. These buildings were identified by a team of the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) for gross violations of the bylaws during its visit to the city last month.

On the directions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Hardeep Singh, a team of the MTP wing demolished five under-construction hotels in the Central Zone.

After investigation of illegally constructed buildings by the CVO, a list of 28 buildings was sent to the municipal corporation. The MTP wing initiated action against these buildings from January 5 onwards.

Today, under the supervision of MTP Narinder Sharma, action was taken by ATPs Paramjit Singh Dutta, Parminderjit Singh and Wazir Raj and building inspectors Navjot Kaur, Nitin Dhir, Manish Arora and Nirmaljeet Verma and MC field staff against illegal constructions in the holy city.

Sharma said today’s action was taken against illegal buildings being constructed at the Sheranwala Gate, Godaman Wali Gali and the interior Sheranwala Gate area. Sharma said a building owner had resumed work at an under-construction hotel site. He said the hotel was sealed by the MC for the violation of the building bylaws. He said, today five under-construction hotels were partially demolished to comply with the instruction of senior officials. He said action would be taken against illegal structures in the city.

The CVO’s report also recommended action against officials concerned of the MTP wing, who allowed violations and did not act on time. In a report given by the CVO to the Local Bodies Secretary, the involvement of the MTP wing officials was clearly mentioned. The report pointed out illegal constructions in various city areas, especially around the Golden Temple in the walled city and on main roads. More action is expected in the next few days against illegal constructions in the city.