Amritsar MC receives 200+ objections on delimitation draft of wards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

After issuing the public notice to call the suggestions and objections over delimitation draft of wards, the Municipal Corporation has received more than 200 objections. Ahead of the elections of the Municipal Corporation house, the Local Bodies Department had issued a draft notification of delimitation of 85 wards of the city on April 12.

A public notice was issued on April 20 by Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi in this regard. The MC Commissioner stated that representatives of political parties and the general public can visit the Municipal Corporation office from 9 am to 5 pm on working days to see a draft notification and map of delimitation. Everyone can send their suggestions and objections to the office of the Municipal Commissioner within the next seven working days.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that around 200 suggestions and objections have been submitted by the public representatives and individuals in his office. He said that they hope that more suggestions and objections would be submitted by the general public in next days.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that after receiving all the suggestions, the MC would write their comments and send all the objections to the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government. Officials of the department would make amendments in the MC ward as per the requirement. After the final notification of the delimitation, the government will announce the MC elections.