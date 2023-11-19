Amritsar MC removes encroachment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

The estate wing of Municipal Corporation (MC) removed a permanent encroachment of a shopkeeper on government land in Islamabad area. MC’s Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh said a shopkeeper encroached on the MC land by building walls outside his shop, in front of Islamabad police station. On receiving the information, Inspector Rajkumar, Junior Assistant Arun Sahajpal and a team of Land Department demolished the walls and removed the permanent encroachment.