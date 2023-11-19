Amritsar MC removes encroachment

Amritsar, November 18
The estate wing of Municipal Corporation (MC) removed a permanent encroachment of a shopkeeper on government land in Islamabad area. MC’s Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh said a shopkeeper encroached on the MC land by building walls outside his shop, in front of Islamabad police station. On receiving the information, Inspector Rajkumar, Junior Assistant Arun Sahajpal and a team of Land Department demolished the walls and removed the permanent encroachment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The big (One) Day
Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...