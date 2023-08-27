Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

After getting several regular complaints, the estate wing of the municipal corporation cracked whip on illegal encroachments at the iconic Heritage Street near the Golden Temple here today.

Though it was Saturday and the MC offices were closed, a team led by Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia inspected the Heritage Street and seized goods of encroachers. The MC team had removed some encroachments from the Heritage Street on Wednesday, but these were back on footpaths the very next day.

On weekends, the Heritage Street witnesses heavy footfall. More than one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple every Saturday. Due to encroachments in the street, they face inconvenience.

The encroachers sell goods laid on folding beds on the footpaths in the street. It blocks the movement of commuters which further leads to heavy congestion in the surrounding areas.

The MC officials found that some shopkeepers of the Heritage Street had sublet footpath in front of their shops to vendors on rent. The nexus between vendors and shopkeepers continues despite MC’s directions against encroaching the Heritage Street.

Whenever, the MC removes encroachments, vendors return with their goods to the same footpath after a few hours.

Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said, “We have received complaints about shopkeepers, who are paid by vendors, for encroaching the footpath in front of their shops in the Heritage Street. How can a trader sublet the government property to other person? We visited the Heritage Street today and seized goods kept on the ground and folding beds. We have increased surveillance in the area. Our teams would take action against encroachers on weekends too.”

He further said after removing illegal vendors, the MC would keep a watch on the street so that no one encroaches government property. Action would be taken against violators under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, he added.

