Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

A day after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the advertisement wing of the municipal corporation (MC) removed hundreds of hoardings and flex boards in the city today. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh instructed civic body staff to comply with the MCC as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the ECI guidelines for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the MC Commissioner constituted teams to remove illegal hoardings and flex boards of the ruling and other political parties that had defaced the city. Even direction signboards were covered by display boards. MC secretary Sushant Bhatia was been appointed nodal officer of the teams to remove hoardings and flex boards. Separate teams were formed in five zones of the city for the purpose.

Officials and staff in zonal offices would submit their report to the assistant nodal officer regarding following of the MCC. MC Commissioner said, “It is responsibility of heads and deputy heads of every department to strictly follow the standard procedure. They have been instructed to implement the code of conduct, ensure that banners, flex boards, flags, photographs and calendars of political parties are removed with immediate effect from inside and outside offices under their jurisdiction. If any kind of violation is detected, strict action will be taken against officials concerned.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.