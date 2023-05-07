Amritsar MC removes unauthorised ad boards installed at roundabouts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The advertisement wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed and painted black advertisement boards of private firms installed at various roundabouts and chowks in the city on May 2. Officials of the MC claimed that the private firms were violating the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy-2018 and Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Bylaws by installing more board then permitted by the civic body.

Three months back, the Horticulture Department of the Municipal Corporation had signed MoUs with some private firms for the complete maintenance of the city’s intersections and chowks. To maintain the chowks, these firms were allowed to install two advertisement boards in the maintained roundabout. The size of boards were prescribed as per the advertisement policy.

The MC has received complaints that the chowks are not properly maintained by the private firms and they are using it only for the purpose of advertisements.

Recently, the MC officials visited these chowks and found that the maintenance work was not up to mark at most of these roundabouts. The condition of the chowks, intersections was not good. The wild growth of grass can be seen at various such chowks. The maintenance firms installed their big advertisement boards in these intersections which were violation of the given parameters of boards.

The MC Commissioner issued a notice to these firms on April 6 and asked to remove extra boards from chowks. Despite this, the boards were not removed. Today, some of the boards were removed by the advertisement wing of the Municipal Corporation and those who could not remove were painted black.