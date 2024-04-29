Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Amritsar, April 28
Sanitation workers of the municipal corporation (MC) have received an assurance that their long-pending demands would be met. The assurance came following a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh.
The Safai Mazdoor Union had submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner regarding their demands and also given a 72-hour ultimatum after which the union threatened to stage demonstrations. They held a meeting with Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh and then with MC Commissioner, who assured of fulfilling all their demands. Union president Vinod Bitta and chairman Surinder Tona said the provident fund and CPF dues of around 1,800 sanitation workers were pending.
MC Commissioner has aksed officials to release the outstanding PF and CPF of sanitation workers. Bitta said the MC Commissioner had appointed two inspectors and a superintendent to supervise the clerical staff in all five zones of the city and maintain records of safai sewaks. One of the union’s demand was the release of salary of safai sewaks by seventh of every month.
