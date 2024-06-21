Amritsar MC sets up five units to convert wet waste into organic compost

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

The local Municipal Corporation has taken the initiative to recycle wet waste garbage into organic compost. Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh said here today that the sanitation wing of MC has started the collection of wet waste garbage to recycle it for making organic compost for which five units have been set up at various locations. These organic compost units have been established at Goal Bagh, Chali Khu area, Chhabal Road, Naraingarh in Chheharta and Bhagtanwala. The MC officials stated that special pits have been constructed and the wet waste garbage of the city is being kept in these pits. When the wet waste garbage gets converted into organic compost, it can be used as green manure for tree plantation and growth of vegetation in the local parks. Even the general public can collect this organic compost for their own use to develop green areas in their homes.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that Chief Sanitary Inspectors Malkiat Singh, Sahil Malhotra, JP Babbar, Rakesh Marwaha and Vijay Gill have been deputed to oversee the recycling of wet waste garbage at these organic compost units under the supervision of Medical Officers Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Yogesh Arora. The MC Commissioner appealed to the residents to try and recycle wet waste garbage at their own place by creating a pit and then reuse it as manure for plants and trees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.