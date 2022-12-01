Amritsar MC shifts vends to Old Sabzi Mandi

Amritsar, November 30
In the wake of the regular traffic jams in the city, the Municipal Corporation has established a vending zone at Old Sabzi Mandi here today. Following the directions of Cabinet minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandip Rishi, Estate Officer Dharmendrajit Singh along with team of police shifted the vends from the Ram Bagh, Hall Gate and Maha Singh Chowk to Old Sabji Mandi. Yesterday, the MC has levelled the ground at Old Sabji Mandi to set a vending zone to shift the vendors.
“The residents were facing routine traffic jams due to encroachments. So we have decided to shift the vends at open space”, said estate officer.
Meanwhile, vendors led by Inderpal, president Rehri Farhi Union, demonstration against the move of MC. Duty Magistrate Archana and the police also reached the spot. After some heated argument between MC officials and Inderpal the police pacified the demonstrators and they got agreed to set up their vends at old vegetable market.
