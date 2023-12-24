Amritsar MC starts installing EV charging stations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated the installation of EV charging stations for electric vehicles. Initially, EV stations are being set up at Company Bagh, the bus stand and Ram Talai Chowk in collaboration with Adani Total Energies firm. The Deputy Commissioner Amritsar cum Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Amritsar Ganshayam Thori stated that there is a major development for the e vehicle owners especially for E-Auto drivers.

The installation work of EV charging stations started today at three sites by Adani Total Energies. These sites are at Company Bagh, Bus stand and Ram Talaichowk. DC Ganshayam Thori stated that agreement was signed between Adani Total Energies and Amritsar Smart City Limited to install EV charging stations at 18 sites and the company was instructed to start these EV charging stations at the earliest keeping in view rising demand of e-auto drivers.

These EV charging stations will benefit the residents to charge their two and four wheelers along with e-autos at nominal rates. After installation of 18 EV charging stations, a lot more sites will be selected and leased out to the company for installing EV charging stations on various important locations of the city.

Thori said the progress of Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project was in full swing as the old diesel auto drivers were registering themselves at the company showrooms to buy e-autos of their own choice to avail benefit of cash subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh along with benefits of other social welfare schemes

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh appealed to the old diesel auto drivers to immediately visit the e-auto companies and get their choice of e-auto booked and avail cash subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh before December 31

as the government has decided to stop the subsidy in view of increase in the sale of e-autos under the RAAHI project.

