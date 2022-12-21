Amritsar MC swings into action ahead of G-20 meet

Amritsar, December 20
In the wake of ensuing G-20 meeting, several stretches in the holy city are being spruced up by the Municipal Corporation. Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi got the cleanliness and sanitary campaign commenced from the Crystal chowk yesterday.
Rintu said the city ranked 32nd in the country in the Swachhta Abhiyan and sincere efforts should be directed to improve this ranking.
