Amritsar MC to constitute patrolling teams to safeguard infra against thieves

Amritsar, March 8

In a meeting of the city-level evaluation and monitoring committee held at the DC office last evening, the Municipal Corporation decided to constitute patrolling teams that would ensure protection of its infrastructure from thieves. The decision was taken after a video in which thieves were recorded stealing grills from the corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) went viral.

Other projects were also discussed in the meeting related to new projects under Amritsar Smart City Limited. Besides, it was decided that patrolling teams constituting MC officials would be made to monitor MC infrastructure daily in the wake of thefts of iron grills from BRTS roads and inner circular roads.

Apart from this, the Municipal Corporation decided to beautify the open spaces in the historic Ram Bagh gardens by landscaping the parks and removing concrete from the garden. The MC also decided to repair the retaining wall around Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Ram Bagh. The administration would also install coloured lights beneath the elevated road leading to Saraghari Parking. The Golden Gate would be painted golden as well. Final decisions on these matters would be taken in the forthcoming meetings.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, superintending engineer Sandeep Singh, superintending engineer Amritsar Improvement Trust Rakesh Garg and official of smart city were present in the meeting.

