Amritsar MC to desilt sewer lines before arrival of monsoon

Amritsar, June 19
In order to avoid problems in the upcoming monsoon season, the municipal corporation (MC) has ordered desilting of all sewer lines in the city. At a meeting with civic body officials, MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh discussed various issues regarding desilting of sewer lines in the city today. The meeting was attended by Surinder Singh, Additional Commissioner, Surjit Singh, Superintending Engineer (SE), Operations and Maintenance, Sandeep Singh, SE, Civil, Gurjinder Singh, XEN and others.
Harpreet Singh said all sewer lines must be desilted. At present, the MC has its own sewer bucket and super sucker machines, which have been deployed in almost all segments, to desilt sewer lines.
The MC Commissioner said a schedule should be prepared for all parts of the city to carry out the desilting work in a phased manner. He said the MC and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board would work together to desilt sewer lines. The MC also started desilting of Tung Dhab Drain on Majitha Road bypass in the evening today.
The Commissioner appealed to residents not to throw plastic bags or other material in sewer lines which lead to blockage in sewerage.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...