Amritsar MC to desilt sewer lines before arrival of monsoon

Amritsar, June 19

In order to avoid problems in the upcoming monsoon season, the municipal corporation (MC) has ordered desilting of all sewer lines in the city. At a meeting with civic body officials, MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh discussed various issues regarding desilting of sewer lines in the city today. The meeting was attended by Surinder Singh, Additional Commissioner, Surjit Singh, Superintending Engineer (SE), Operations and Maintenance, Sandeep Singh, SE, Civil, Gurjinder Singh, XEN and others.

Harpreet Singh said all sewer lines must be desilted. At present, the MC has its own sewer bucket and super sucker machines, which have been deployed in almost all segments, to desilt sewer lines.

The MC Commissioner said a schedule should be prepared for all parts of the city to carry out the desilting work in a phased manner. He said the MC and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board would work together to desilt sewer lines. The MC also started desilting of Tung Dhab Drain on Majitha Road bypass in the evening today.

The Commissioner appealed to residents not to throw plastic bags or other material in sewer lines which lead to blockage in sewerage.

