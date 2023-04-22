Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation is going to hire a company for towing away haphazardly parked vehicles from the city roads. The Local Bodies Department has given the nod to the project. The MC is going to float a tender to hire a private firm for conducting an operation in coordination with the traffic police. The e-tender will be opened on April 23.

According to the tender summery, whichever company or contractor would get the contract will have to deploy 10 tow-away vans to lift illegally parked cars. These tow-away vans will work in collaboration with the traffic police within the area of the Municipal Corporation. The traffic police will issue challans before calling the contractor or the company to tow away the vehicle. The vehicles towed away will be kept at three different locations in the city. The Municipal Corporation would provide yards to keep the towed vehicles.

The contractor will arrange an electricity connection, CCTV cameras and watchman and the boundary wall to avoid damage to the towed vehicles. The contractor will also compensate for any kind of damage caused to the vehicle while being towed.

The owner of a towed vehicle will have to pay Rs 1,000 as penalty, besides being issued challan by the traffic police. If the towed car is not taken away by the car owner concerned within 24 hours then he will be fined Rs 200 per day. The contractor will share the details of towed vehicles to the traffic police daily. The Municipal Corporation will take the report of the towed vehicles from the ADCP (Traffic) on a monthly basis.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that this initiative would bring order on roads, besides instilling parking sense in motorists.