Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Amritsar, April 12

After setting up a construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant at Jhabbal Road, the Municipal Corporation is now going to start a challan drive against builders and individuals who dump debris on the roadside. This was stated at the launch of a drive, ‘Mera Shahar Mera Maan’, by Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh to keep the city clean.

Under the campaign, the MC will collect C&D waste from roads and markets in the city. During the last one week, a large quantity of C&D waste and garbage was found on the roadside and removed by MC with the help of ditch machines and tippers. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh warned building contractors and residents who dump debris on the roadside to transport it to the C&D waste plant on Jhabbal Road. If people cannot transport it to C&D waste plant, then they have to inform the MC staff and ask them to collect the debris, he said. The MC will collect the C&D waste at its own level. The MC Commissioner stated that action will be taken against those dumping C&D waste on roads and a fine will be imposed to curb the practice. He also appealed to the city residents not to dump any kind of waste here and there.

The municipal corporation has also urged the residents to keep the wet and dry waste separately at their homes. The residents should keep separate bins and not throw waste on roads and streets. Under the ‘Mera Shahar Mera Maan’ campaign, MC teams will visit main roads of the city in all the five zones regularly. A schedule has been prepared to give the city a facelift.

