Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

To deal with the problem of air pollution, especially during smog-like conditions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has planned to procure four anti-smog mist cannons before the G-20 summit to be held in the holy city early next year.

A trial run of anti-smog mist cannon was conducted in the city on Sunday and MC officials are satisfied with the results. Mayor Karamjit Singh said dust particles displaced in the air were a major cause of air pollution.

He said the machines would be used to deal with smog-like conditions which are witnessed during early winter days. He said the machines could also be used to spray water on roads so that dust particles don’t get mixed up with air with the plying of vehicles.

An anti-smog cannon is used to spray fine water droplets and passing these through high pressure propellers. The mist caused by cannon traps dust particles and makes the air more breathable.

The Mayor said the MC was working on a plan to procure machines before the start of the G-20 summit and use it to decrease air pollution in the city. Almost every year, residents face the problem of pollution during early winter days as smog engulfs the city and people complain of breathing issues and other ailments. Singh said the machines could also be used during fire accidents in the city.