Amritsar model Eddie Randhawa excited about his new album

Eddie Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

City boy Eddie Randhawa, who is already making waves in his modelling career in the Punjabi music industry, is all excited about his upcoming release, ‘Asar’, with singer-music director Arpan Bawa.

Having already featured in videos of songs like Phulkaari by Ranjit Bawa, Tere Bin Sajna of Laddi Singh, Kinne Saal of Addy, Meri Deewani of P Sheal and others, Eddie said, “I loved acting since I was a child and started making my own videos at a very early age. People liked my acting and liked my performances.”

The young model said success has not come easy for him. Eddie, who lost his father at the age of 10s and mother at the age of 22, said, “We are five brothers and sisters. I was working with an airline when my mother died.” He said his world came crashing down as he had to leave his job to be with his younger siblings.

“I was the eldest and all of them were too young. The responsibility of being head of the family came on my shoulders and I had to do what I was expected to do,” he said, adding that he and his siblings shared a close bond.

Eddie said social media platforms are a boon for local and hidden talents as they have found space and made it big in the real world. “I still remember when I started my journey as an actor and a model. I used to share my videos on different social media platforms. I am thankful to God that he made me capable of achieving my dreams with my hard work,” he added.

