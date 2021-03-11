Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla calls on Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Tribune News Service

Amritsar May 19

Lok Sabha MP Gurjit Singh Aujla met Union Minister Hardeep Puri in New Delhi to discuss various issues of Amritsar, including Tung dhab, which is the major source of pollution in the city and surrounding villages.

Informing Hardeep Puri about the ‘Tung dhab’, Aujla said efforts have been made from a long time to make this drain clean and pollution-free. He said water from dairies, panchayats and industries in the city was getting mixed in this drain with which it was becoming more toxic and the stench it causes was a deterrent to visitors in the area.

He suggested that a biogas plant be set up to control the flow of water from the dairies and then a treatment plant be set up to control the effluent from the industry and household. Aujla asked Puri to deploy resources to clean the drain and check water and soil pollution it has been causing. Another issue that needs immediate attention is that of Bhagtanwala dump. Situated right at the centre of the densely populated area, the dump is a site of imminent health hazard.

“The toxic gases emanating from it can prove fatal for area residents,” said Aujla. Aujla also discussed the ongoing Smart City projects in Amritsar.

#gurjit aujla #hardeep puri