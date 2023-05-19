 Amritsar: Musical evening at Kala Kendra : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Musical evening at Kala Kendra

Amritsar: Musical evening at Kala Kendra

Singer Anadi Mishra being felicitated by Bhavans SL management in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhavans Kala Kendra, Amritsar, organised its 84th event at a musical evening with Dr Anadi Mishra. He performed popular songs sung by him for various films for a packed audience. Director Avinash Mahindru and director-principal Anita Bhalla said that music was therapeutic and so, must be followed for a positive mind and a healthy body. The chief guest, Rohit Oberoi, appreciated the performance of the artists. Chairman Avinash Mohindru in his speech applauded all the artists for their elevated and enthused performance and thanked the distinguished guests. Further, upcoming event of Kala Kendra of June month was informed about. The programme ended with the national anthem.

Student chapter established at GNDU

The Chemical Society of the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University, has been chartered as the American Chemical Society International Student Chapter. The society is an official student-run body that came into existence with the establishment of the department in 1971 since then it is involved in the organisation of student-centered scientific activities which include, research lectures, induction programmes, alumni programmes, placement talks, Che.eks (an annual chemistry fest), and many more. Under the auspices of the American Chemical Society, GND University will organise chemical sciences outreach initiatives within the department and the region. The chapter will be led by Yatin Batra, selected as chapter president, along with five other student members under faculty adviser Prof Vandana Bhalla. The Chemical Society is also part of the Royal Society of Chemistry student chemical society network and has been receiving funding from the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, for various outreach activities out of which the currently running is 'Know Your Professor Lecture Series'.

Girl dedicates her success to father

TSargunpreet Kaur Randhawa has brought laurels to her school and family as she scored 94.5 per cent marks in Class XII (medical stream) of ISC Board, result of which was declared recently. Student of Holy Heart Presidency School, Sargunpreet said, "I dedicate my success to my mother Harinderjit Kaur as she is main guiding force behind my remarkable performance. My good scores are my tribute to my late father Balwinderbir Singh as I always want to make him proud." She wants to become medical researcher. Sargunpreet's mother Harinderjit Kaur said: "I am happy that my daughter fulfilled her commitment with tremendous performance." Her uncle Sukhwant Singh, who has been one of her mentors, said: " It is a great achievement for the family and we will provide our unending support for the success of our daughter."

