Amritsar-Nanded flight connecting 2 Sikh shrines suspended, yet again

Amritsar, May 1
Air India’s Amritsar-Nanded flight connecting two major Sikh shrines has been suspended again. The flight had resumed after protest from Sikh devotes and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) around six months back. Now, Air India has stopped taking advance bookings for Amritsar-Nanded flight on its web portal.
Earlier, the flight was cancelled on September 30, 2021. The move was opposed by the SGPC and the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also intervened in the matter.
Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was the SGPC president then, and Channi had written to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. After suspension of three months, the flight had resumed on November 24 2021. Now again Air India has stopped this flight.
“The flight was operational once a week up to winter schedule that ends in the last week of March. In the summer schedule, it has been discontinued. Air India has ceased operations in Nanded. Hence, flights from Amritsar, Delhi and Chandigarh to Nanded stand suspended till further notice,” said Yogesh Kamra, convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation should make a permanent effort with an incentive scheme for airlines to connect these holy cities,” Kamra said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...