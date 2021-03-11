Amritsar: Narcotics seized beyond border fence

Amritsar, May 2
The Border Security Force deployed on ‘kisan security duty’ recovered heroin lying abandoned in the fields ahead of the border fence on the India-Pakistan border falling under Amritsar sector on Monday.
According to information, three packets containing the suspected narcotics was discovered by the BSF troops while a farmer was cutting stubble and tying the fodder.
Three packets were concealed inside a pair of dark blue socks. Search of the area was still on. No arrest was made.
On Sunday, heroin weighing 1.02 kg was recovered from a farmer, identified as Dilbag Singh of Hardo Rattan village. He was returning after working in the field.
