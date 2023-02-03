Amritsar: National Voter's day at KCW

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Electoral Literacy Club and Social Sciences Club of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) celebrated 13th National Voter’s Day through Systematic Voter Education and Electoral participation (SVEEP). In the seminar, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal was invited as the chief guest. Sarabjit Singh, GM Roadways, Dr Sunil Gupta, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Khasa, Nodal officer, SVEEP, Inderjit Singh, Election Kanugo, Shaktisuman, Supervisor, Amritsar also accompanied him. The relevance of every single vote was shared with the students. In this event, a debate competition and poster competition was also organised in which students participated actively. Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal, KCW, congratulated the team for such an initiative and motivated the students to use their right of vote if they need to make any change to the society.

Extension Lecture on Govt jobs

The Postgraduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar, (KCA) organised “Extension lecture on opportunity in government sectors” in which Jatinder Kumar, centre head, IBT and Jatin Mohan Sharma, centre co-ordinator, were resource persons. The resource persons spoke about vast career opportunities available in the various government sectors. The primary objective of the lecture was to prepare students for various competitive exams by polishing their skills in the areas of aptitude and communication. The programme was planned and executed under the supervision of Dr Mehal Singh, Principal and Dr AK Kahlon, Coordinator. Over 100 students from commerce department participated in this Lecture.

Baba Deep Singh remembered

The institutions running under the patronage of the Chief Khalsa Diwan marked the birth anniversary of Baba Deep Singh at Gurudwara Kalighar Saheb, SGHPS, GT road. Students of classes X and XII held a prayer ceremony. School Principal/Director Dr Dharamveer Singh welcomed everyone. Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Cabinet Minister D. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, inspired the children to take inspiration from the qualities of Baba Deep Singh. During the event, the ‘Khalsa Hi and Khalsa Shi’ competition was organised by the Saga Case Protection Promotion Institute. Vipanpreet Kaur, a Class XII student of the school, won the first place and won a cash prize of Rs. 2100.

Meritorious students honoured

The SSSS College of Commerce for Women jointly with SSSS College of Allied Studies organised an award ceremony on Thursday. The event was conducted for honouring students securing over 70 per cent marks in Business and Accounting Talent Search Examination (BATSE)-2023 held through online mode on January 29. The purpose of conducting this contest was to assess student’s learning aptitude in commerce and management and helping them to opt the suitable courses in the disciplines of commerce and management. A total of 339 students from 25 senior secondary schools affiliated with central and state educational boards appeared in the examination. Certificates were awarded to all 108 successful candidates. The students securing over 80 per cent marks were honoured with prizes and four students securing 95 per cent marks were honoured with the trophy. Director Jagdish Singh while welcoming the chief guest, Vikramjeet, Deputy Director, and Gaurav, career counsellor from the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE), emphasised on the need of career counselling for shaping the future of young generation.

DAV’s social media team shines

The mass communication and video production team of DAV College, Amritsar, has done excellent work in the election process in Punjab. For this, SDM Harpreet Singh honoured the college team by giving a letter of appreciation and certificates.