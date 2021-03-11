Amritsar NCC cadets try their hand at rifles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Amritsar NCC Group conducted an inter-unit firing competition for children during the annual training camp run by the 24 Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar. Of eight NCC battalions belonging to Amritsar group, 64 cadets are participating in the firing competition and showing their skills. A total of 400 cadets are participating from across the north.

Students are being given an opportunity to fire with .22 deluxe rifle during competitions. During the camp, eight best firing cadets will be selected from the participating units from Punjab, Himachal, Haryana and Chandigarh Directorate. These cadets will then participate in the inter-group shooting championship at the NCC Academy, Ropar. Lieutenant Colonel Vijay Kumar, Deputy Camp Commander, oversaw the proceedings of the competitions.